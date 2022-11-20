Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 8,216 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 110.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $292,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,372 shares of company stock worth $766,513 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Shares of RNG opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $248.95.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

