Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of R opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

