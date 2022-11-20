Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after buying an additional 735,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

