Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.