Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.