Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,450,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.7 %

CNHI stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

