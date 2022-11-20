Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ternium by 73.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 93.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 63.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

