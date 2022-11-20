Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

EXAI opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Exscientia plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

