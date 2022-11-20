Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DISH Network by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Insider Activity

DISH Network Trading Down 1.0 %

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 144,328 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $2,571,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,711,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.