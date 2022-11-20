Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.78 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Z stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $1,631,599. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

