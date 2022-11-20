Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Southern Copper stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

