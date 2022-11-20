Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.24 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 350.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

UNM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

