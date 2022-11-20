Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.55 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,657,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.4 %

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $85.62 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.