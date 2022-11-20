Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.66 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of XPeng by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of XPeng by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

