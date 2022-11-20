Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.91 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,819,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $1,556,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 359,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:TME opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

