Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $389,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.4 %

SQM opened at $90.23 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

