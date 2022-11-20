Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.26 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

