Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $894.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $44.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.