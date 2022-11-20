Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $894.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

