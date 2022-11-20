Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.86 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

Graco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

