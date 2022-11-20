Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.62%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

