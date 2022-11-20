Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,362 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

