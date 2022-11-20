Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 39 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CABO opened at $683.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $833.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,115.82. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,869.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,187,401 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.