Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 149,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,679,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $45.87 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $225.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.85.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

