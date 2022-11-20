Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 in the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

