Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DAL opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

