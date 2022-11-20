Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.99 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

