Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in News were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 43.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in News by 57.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

