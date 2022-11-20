Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Recommended Stories

