Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 312.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Autohome by 75.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Autohome Stock Down 3.9 %

Autohome Company Profile

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.