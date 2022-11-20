Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 124,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

NYSE:VNO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

