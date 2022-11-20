Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,102,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $28,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.