Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 124,583 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

