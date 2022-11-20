Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,281 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

