Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,449 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

