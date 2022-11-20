Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,447 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco by 26.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 104,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $18.94 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

