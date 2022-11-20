Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 31,654 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVI opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.55. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

