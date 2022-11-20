Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,536 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,552 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 6.5 %

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

