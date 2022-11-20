Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 67,549 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,549 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after acquiring an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Baidu by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Baidu Stock Down 3.6 %

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of BIDU opened at $95.97 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.