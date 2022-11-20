Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 88,477 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRTEA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.