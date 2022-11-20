Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 88,477 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Qurate Retail
In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.4 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.