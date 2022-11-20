Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,991 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after buying an additional 502,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 289,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $37.60 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

