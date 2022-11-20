Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE ALSN opened at $43.56 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

