Morgan Stanley Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $164.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

