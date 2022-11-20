New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs Sells 3,653 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $212,056.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $856,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New Relic Trading Down 6.7 %

NEWR opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in New Relic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About New Relic

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

