News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,194,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

