Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells $716,916.21 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $716,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,846,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,037,385.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,750.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $568,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17.

NYSE:NINE opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $341.17 million, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 3.51.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

