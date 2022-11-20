OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

OneMain Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE OMF opened at $36.79 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

