Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $177,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

