Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $230,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,590 shares of company stock worth $584,168. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.