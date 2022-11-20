Paula Santilli Purchases 1,583 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.18 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.58. The company has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

