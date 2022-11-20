Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 2,821 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

